Cameron University has set housing and board rates for the 2020-2021 academic year. The new rates are effective Aug. 1, 2020.
“Cameron has worked diligently to keep housing rates amongst the lowest in the state,” says Jerrett Phillips, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success. “Following three years of unchanged housing rates and minimal board rates, we must increase both in order to provide required maintenance and to offset increases in our food services contract.”
Cameron’s residence hall rates remain lower than the rates of similar facilities at peer institutions. For 2020-2021, board rates for both Shepler Center and Cameron Village will increased by 4 percent, the first increase in three years. The increase will allow the university to provide required maintenance while maintaining an affordable living environment.
Housing rates for the 2020-2021 academic year will start at $1,155 per semester. All semester rates include the required fees for parking, unlimited laundry, cable television, internet, and the Residence Hall Association.
Cameron University requires students who live in campus housing to participate in the university’s food service program. The requirement to participate in a food service plan ensures residential students access to balanced and nutritional meals each week of the semester, as well as the opportunity to build community in an on-campus dining environment.
Over the past few years, the university’s food service costs have increased between 2 and 8 percent each year. Board and commuter plans have not been increased since Fiscal Year 2017. The rate increase for 2020-2021 will ensure student access to quality food at times convenient to them and to offset increased costs associated with the university’s food service contract.
Cameron University offers a variety of meal plans starting at $1,100. Meal plans are offered in a variety of options to meet each student’s needs.
Commuter students are also welcome at take advantage of university dining services. A number of options are available starting at $69 per semester.