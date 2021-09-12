Cameron University will join colleges and universities across the nation to celebrate Constitution Day on Friday, Sept. 17, with “The Constitution in the Age of COVID-19,” a virtual presentation by Judge Robert A. Plumb Jr.
The event will take place virtually at 2 p.m. To receive a secure link to the virtual presentation, e-mail Lance Janda at lancej@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2517.
Constitution Day is a federal observance that celebrates the ratification of the United States Constitution in 1788 and encourages all Americans to consider the enduring legacy of the Constitution in their everyday life.
A municipal court judge for the City of Remerton, Ga., Plumb is also the city attorney for three municipalities in south Georgia and is a partner with the law firm Langdale Vallotton in Valdosta, Ga. His practice emphasizes civil litigation, commercial and residential real estate, and corporate and employment law. Plumb has extensive experience with Title VII and ADEA discrimination claims, PACA litigation, foreclosure, and complex real estate transactions. Plumb earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland and graduated from the Widener University School of Law in 1994.
Cameron’s observance of Constitution Day is made possible by funding from the William L. and Barbara Scearce Endowed Lectureship in Political Science and is sponsored by the CU School of Graduate and Professional Studies, the Department of Social Sciences and the Lawton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.