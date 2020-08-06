Cameron University has selected “Connections: Information Transfer Between People” as the theme of its 11th academic festival, a dynamic, privately funded, year-long symposium that explores a topic worthy of in-depth study. Using presentations that include nationally recognized speakers, Cameron will consider three distinct aspects of the festival theme: social interactions, workplace and medicine.
“The revolutions in online medical technology, virtual meetings and social media have transformed the way we live, work and communicate with one another,” said CU President John McArthur. “Whether as private citizens, politicians, the media, corporate executives or public figures – no one can deny that our world has been tremendously impacted by virtual technology. During Festival XI, we will examine those connections and how we are adapting to them.”
Headlining the academic festival will be mental health advocate Frank Warren, generational expert Lynne Lancaster, and STEM/STEAM proponent Talithia Williams.
Warren’s interactive multimedia event, Sep. 22, “PostSecret Live,” engages audiences with inspiring, funny and, at times, heartbreaking stories behind those secrets. He delves into how the project led to his involvement in suicide awareness and demonstrates that by sharing personal struggles, people can help each other as they release their own burdens.
Award-winning teacher, trainer, writer, and expert commentator, Lancaster will visit Cameron on November 10. Lancaster co-authored the best-selling “When Generations Collide: Who They Are. Why They Clash. How to Solve the Generational Puzzle at Work,” which introduced the U.S. workplace and marketplace to the generations concept. She recently edited “Gen Z @ Work,” a book about the latest entrants into the workplace.
Professor, motivational speaker, author, STEM/STEAM advocate, and host of the PBS mini-series, “NOVA Wonders,” Williams will continue Festival XI on March 25, 2021. A proponent of STEM education, her passion is to encourage women and minorities to enter the fields of science and mathematics. Her latest book, “Power in Numbers: The Rebel Women of Mathematics” reflects that passion as it re-brands the field of mathematics as anything but dry, technical or male-dominated.
Williams is Associate Dean for Research and Experiential Learning and a math professor at Harvey Mudd College. She hosts “NOVA Wonders,” a PBS mini-series that explores the biggest questions on the frontiers of science. In addition to her teaching and television work, she has partnered with the World Health Organization in developing a model used to predict the cataract surgical rate for African countries. Her professional experiences include research appointments at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA’s Johnson Space Center, and the National Security Agency.
“Connections: Information Transfer Between People” continues Cameron’s popular series of academic festivals that began with “Year of the Renaissance” in 1991-92. Other academic festivals focused on such topics as cultural diversity, globalization, health and wellness, Afghanistan, sustainability, and American identities in the 21st century.