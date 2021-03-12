Cameron University’s 11th Academic Festival, “Connections: Information Transfer Between People,” continues with a presentation by STEM/STEAM advocate Talithia Williams at 7:30 p.m. March 25.
Professor, motivational speaker, author, STEM/STEAM advocate, and host of the PBS mini-series, “NOVA Wonders,” Williams is a proponent of STEM education. Her passion is to encourage women and minorities to enter the fields of science and mathematics. Her latest book, “Power in Numbers: The Rebel Women of Mathematics” reflects that passion as it re-brands the field of mathematics as anything but dry, technical or male-dominated.
Williams’ TED Talk, “Own Your Body’s Data,” advocates that individuals deploy data as a way of taking charge of their health as it demystifies data, statistics, probabilities and the mathematical process in amusing and insightful ways. She champions the contributions of scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians and their vital role in transforming the future.
Williams is associate dean for Research and Experiential Learning and a math professor at Harvey Mudd College. She hosts “NOVA Wonders,” a PBS mini-series that explores the biggest questions on the frontiers of science. In addition to her teaching and television work, she has partnered with the World Health Organization in developing a model used to predict the cataract surgical rate for African countries. Her professional experiences include research appointments at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA’s Johnson Space Center, and the National Security Agency.
Williams will present her address virtually, and attendance by Zoom is encouraged. To access the Zoom presentation, go to https://www.cameron.edu/festivalxi. For those unable to access Zoom, a limited number of seats will be available in the Cameron University Theatre. Registration for those seats is required and can be completed online at https://www.cameron.edu/festivalxi. Tickets for theatre seating will be available at will call at 7 p.m. Social distancing protocols will be in place, and masks will be required. For ticket information, call 580-581-2211.
“Connections: Information Transfer Between People” will continue throughout the 2020-21 academic year. Through a series of presentations by nationally recognized speakers, Cameron will consider three distinct aspects of the festival theme: social interactions, workplace and medicine.
The McCasland Foundation of Duncan is the primary sponsor of “Connections: Information Transfer Between People.” Additional funding is provided by the Cameron University Foundation and through Cameron University Lectures and Concerts Series.