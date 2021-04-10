The Cameron University Department of Social Sciences will present a research forum designed to engage students, community members and other interested parties by focusing on academic research in social sciences.
The virtual forum is set for 3 p.m. April 14. To join the session, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID 959 7220 694.
The forum will feature presentations by CU faculty members Douglas Catterall and Lance Janda, who will share recent academic research findings.
Catterall will discuss “John Breholt, Pirate Projector, and Scotland’s Madagascar Moment, c. 1675-1710.” In the 1690s many in Britain and North America, nobles and monarchs included, made piracy a pastime, even sponsoring the likes of Captain Kidd. Swept up in this enthusiasm, the London sea captain John Breholt promoted the rehabilitation of Madagascar pirates and the on-shoring of their wealth to Britain (especially Scotland) c. 1703-1710, aiming at fortunes for himself and his investors and security in the Red Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Their golden dreams never materialized, but did foster approaches to investment in which ideas of value, not morality, played the key part.
Janda’s presentation, “My COVID-19 Sabbatical: How a Global Pandemic Sent Me Down the Rabbit Hole Known as the Battle of Little Big Horn,” will examine the famed battle, also known as Custer’s Last Stand, from varying perspectives: as a battle, as a cultural event, and as a strange sort of public history phenomenon in that there is endless interest in the subject and yet in many ways, the battle wasn’t that important. He will also talk in detail about one of the participants, Captain Frederick W. Benteen.