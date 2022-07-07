Cameron University will adjust its tuition and fees for the 2022-23 academic year, a move campus officials said is designed to simplify billing and to continue toward a single rate for all course delivery methods.
Following last year’s move to eliminate interactive television and Zoom course fees and reduce online fees by $10 per credit hour, Cameron plans this year to further reduce online fees by $20 per credit hour and reduce mandatory fees by $1 per credit hour while increasing tuition by $9.50 per credit hour. The overall result is that all students will pay very close to the same cost whether in a classroom, interacting in a live session through a computer connection, or pursuing online courses on their own schedule.
The tuition increase will be the first change in five years, administrators said.
“We want our students to select course formats based on how they learn most effectively, rather than due to course cost,” said Cameron President John McArthur in a statement. “The action taken today simplifies our billing process to make it more transparent and easier to understand for all students while reducing the cost difference in types of instruction.”
Tuition rates for 2022-2023, to go into effect in August with the Fall semester, will be:
• Undergraduate tuition: $167.50/credit hour for Oklahoma residents; additional $314/credit hour for non-residents
• Undergraduate guaranteed tuition: $192/credit hour for Oklahoma residents
• Graduate tuition: $209/credit hour for Oklahoma residents; additional $373/credit hour for non-residents
• MBA/MSOL online tuition: $331/credit hour for Oklahoma residents; additional $105/credit hour for non-residents
• Mandatory fees: $56/credit hour.
The tuition change was approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, after being recommended last month by Cameron’s governing board, the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University.
Despite the adjustment in tuition, Cameron’s rates remain among the lowest for undergraduate and graduate instruction at Oklahoma universities, McArthur said.