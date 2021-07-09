The 2021 Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges” rankings list has been published, with Cameron University achieving a number of distinctions.
Cameron was named third in Oklahoma, 13th in the Southwest region, 99th among public institutions, 117th among four-year schools and 125th in the nation overall. In addition, Cameron scored an 87 percent rating for military-friendly institutions.
“Cameron University considers its veterans and their dependents shining treasures and strives to provide a wealth of services to maintain a military friendly environment that contributes to their personal success,” said CU Veterans Affairs coordinator, Vicki Henson.
For 10 years, veterans have relied on the Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges” as a top resource when making education decisions. This year’s ranking report noted that Cameron University was the first VetSuccess Campus in Oklahoma. VetSuccess Campus helps members of the military, veterans and their dependents with educational benefits and provides access to academic counseling.
In addition, CU was recognized for its yearly Veterans Resource Fair that connects military members and their family members with organizations that offer services to assist them, the Veterans Day observance that honors the Armed Forces, and maintaining a focus group to improve VA educational offerings.
The Cameron University Office of Veterans Affairs is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and is located on the CU campus in Room 332 of the North Shepler Tower. For more information, call 580-581-2301.