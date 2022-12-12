Cameron University faculty member Abbas Johari has been honored with the 2022 Editors Reviewer Excellence Award by the editors of the Educational Technology Research and Development journal.
The award recognizes exemplary academic services in support of the publication. Educational Technology Research and Development is the premier journal of the Association for Educational Communications and Technology.
Johari has been frequently honored by the organization. He was honored with this same award in 2019. In 2017, he received ETR&D’s Outstanding Cultural & Regional Perspectives Reviewer Award. He has been a member of the AECT Board of Directors since 2018, led the organization’s Professional Ethics Committee from 2015 to 2022, and has twice been honored with the organization’s Presidential Award. In 2011, he was recognized for his service to AECT and in 2013, was honored for sustained contributions to the area of university service.
Johari has assisted numerous doctoral students by serving as a content expert, in addition to serving as the International Review (Cultural and Regional Perspectives section) editor for AECT’s Educational Technology Research and Development Journal. He held that role for 10 years. In 2013, he also received AECT’s International Division Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding service to the division. He has served as the international division’s president, president-elect and past president.
Johari joined the Cameron faculty in 1999 and is a professor in the Department of Computing and Mathematical Sciences.