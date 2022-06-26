After nearly 50 years of a push-and-pull battle to keep the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision legal, the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision Friday to overturn the 1973 ruling.
Last week’s ruling brought forth a range of reactions, and a lot of uncertainty as to the future of abortion rights in America — especially in states where wide-ranging abortion restrictions are already codified into law.
Sarah Janda, a professor of history at Cameron University who teaches courses on women and politics, discussed what the ruling means, and what might happen as state laws are passed in the wake of the ruling.
“I think the emphasis right now should be on what the court has actually said with this ruling,” Janda said. “They haven’t said that abortion is not constitutional, they’re saying it’s now up to the states whether it’s legal or not.”
The Roe decision was reached in 1973, and since then has been a major point of contention between Republicans and Democrats. Janda explained some of the factors that led to the court overturning the issue.
“It’s likely this decision would not have happened with the court as it existed 5-6 years ago,” Janda said.
A majority of Americans are in favor of the right to abortion in all or most cases, according to polling from Pew Research Center. However, the issue has seen little in the way of legislative protection. Janda says that the decision happened, at least in part, because of inaction from Congress.
“For people who are angry about this, I think the real people to be mad at is Congress,” Janda said. “They had decades to add protections for abortion, and they didn’t do it.”
Janda explained that Congress had options to protect the right, such as passing an amendment protecting the right to abortion or, more feasibly, passing federal law codifying the sentiments of Roe.
“Members of Congress on both sides have benefitted a lot from having the issue on the table,” Janda said. “And on both sides, legislators have benefitted by sidestepping the issue.”
Janda also discussed the history of abortion before the Roe decision, though she prefaced by saying that much of the practice as it existed at the time was not well documented, due in large part to the fact it was illegal.
However, she emphasized that most abortions before Roe v. Wade, even those performed illegally by doctors, were dangerous and unsafe.
“You have to understand that when someone sought out an abortion, they’re desperate, they’re scared,” Janda said. “And this offered a lot of people an opportunity for exploitation.”
While an argument often used on the pro-abortion end of the spectrum is that those arguing against it are being disingenuous, using a veil of religious belief to hide deeply held misogyny, Janda said she disagrees with that interpretation, calling it a “broad accusation.”
“Some of the people are probably misogynists who want to control women, they’re in the mix too,” Janda said. “But for most, I believe it does stem from a deeply-held religious belief that life begins at conception.”
For Janda, the contention comes from the emotional impact of the issue.
“For one side, it’s a matter of faith, and for the other, it’s a matter of whether or not someone has the right to control what they do with their body,” Janda said. “It makes it a very difficult thing to argue.”
Janda says that there are dozens upon dozens of laws on the books, including laws protecting abortion, that are unlikely to be outright overturned.
“If you drill down, and really ask them, most Republicans are in favor of abortion, at least in some instances.”
However, Janda warned that in the wake of the new decision, strict laws prohibiting abortion will likely be passed, and will not be overturned until legislators see adverse effects of the legislation.
“The more interesting cases to watch will be instances of medical duress, and instances where women are made to carry pregnancies that aren’t viable,” Janda said. “When that happens, we’re likely to see some of the more oppressive laws changed.”