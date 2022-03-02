The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will present its third annual student art competition and exhibition on Thursday.
The competition will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Cameron University Teaching Art Gallery, 2800 W. Gore, inside the Art building, in room 125.
The juror for the the competition will be Patrick Riley, a retired chair for the Art department of Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
There will be monetary awards given for winning works. A third, second, and first place prize will be given for two categories of artwork: two-dimensional pieces and three-dimensional pieces, as well as three honorable mentions and an Award of Exceptionalism.
Following the competition, the exhibition will remain open from until March 28. The exhibit and competition are free and open to the public.