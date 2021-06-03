Three Cameron employees were honored as recipients of the university’s Staff Awards for Excellence.
Leslie Cothren, Kelly McClure and Renee Roach are the recipients. Nominations were made by CU students, faculty and staff. In order to be eligible, nominees must have been employed full-time at Cameron for at least one year.
Leslie Cothren received the Staff Award for Excellence in Student Success. The Staff Award for Excellence in Student Success recognizes a staff member who promotes a student-centered environment.
“It is not unusual to find Dr. Cothren on campus at all times meeting with students and providing them support,” wrote the nominator, noting that Cothren goes above and beyond in meeting the award criteria. The nominator also wrote, “She continually places the success of all Cameron students, not just those she works with, at the front of her work.”
The Staff Award for Excellence in Campus Stewardship recognizes significant contributions to the campus community and was given to Kelly McClure, Director of Information Technology Services.
The nominator stated that McClure and his IT team worked diligently for the past year to meet the sudden increase in technology needs for students, faculty and staff, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The urgent need to convert all classes to a virtual format greatly impacted the day-to-day operations of the IT department, and McClure guided his team to improving this area of university operations.
The Staff Award for Excellence in Service recognizes exemplary contributions in the area of campus or community service. This year’s honoree is Renee Roach, Assistant Registrar.
The nominator cited Roach’s ability to build trusting relationships with students, co-workers, staff and faculty, noting, “She devotes time and attention to troubleshoot issues, assess problems and develop resolutions to the issues.” The nominator acknowledged Roach’s outstanding customer service, explaining that she plays an integral role in implementing the many systems and processes across campus that enhance the student experience.
The Cameron University Staff Awards were created during the Fall 2014 semester at the recommendation of Cameron’s Staff Advisory Council.