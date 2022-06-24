Investigators said it’s a case of a cop caught with his hand in the cookie jar and the jar was full of drugs.
Thomas Heard, 62, of Lawton and a Cameron University police officer, was charged Tuesday in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of trafficking of fentanyl, as well as a misdemeanor charge of improper turn, according to court records.
Heard was arrested following a traffic stop at 9:24 a.m. Monday.
Heard’s vehicle was seen leaving a known drug house and, after making an improper turn at Southwest 38th Street and W. Gore, Heard was pulled over by police. He first showed his Cameron University police badge, the probable cause affidavit states.
After receiving Heard’s consent, police officers searched his car and found a bag with 20 Roxy M30 pills in the driver seat visor as well as two more pills in the center console and one on the driver seat floorboard, the affidavit states. Roxy M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the much-weaker oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids.
Heard was arrested and taken to Lawton City Jail. Heard was put on administrative leave and has since resigned.
Free on $20,000 bond, he returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.