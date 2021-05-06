Cameron University’s annual commencement will take place in two ceremonies this year.
The first will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the second will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Both will take place at Cameron Stadium, barring bad weather. CU alumnus Lonny Morrison will deliver the commencement address at both ceremonies. Cameron officials encourage graduates, their families and friends, and all visitors to arrive at least 30 minutes early to facilitate a seamless entry into the stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Ample parking is available on campus.
Social distancing and facial coverings
Guests attending Commencement are expected to comply with university guidelines for COVID-19, including practicing physical distancing and using facial coverings. Children under age 6 are not required to wear masks, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Guests may practice social distancing by family groups if they desire. Graduates should also wear facial coverings, which may be removed during the time they cross the stage to accept their diploma covers and have photos taken.
Wristbands required
Due to physical distancing limitations, date-specific, color-coded wristbands will be required for graduates and guests to enter the stadium. Children under age 6 are not required to have a wristband and do not count toward guest limitations. However, they must be accompanied by an adult at all times. To obtain wristbands for themselves and their guests, graduates must pre-register at https://www.cameron.edu/commencement/register-for-commencement.
Disability accommodation, parking and seating
A section close to mid-field on the stadium floor is designated for guests unable to negotiate stairs. Guests needing access to this area should enter the stadium through the northwest gate and proceed along the stadium floor in front of the north stands to the roped off seating. Additional ADA designated seating on the upper levels of the stadium is accessible through the east guests. Seating in these areas is limited to the guest and one escort. Accessible parking is available on the upper level near the northeast and southeast gates and on the lower lever adjacent to the northwest gate.
Guests
Guests with night-appropriate wristbands may enter the stadium through any gate. Guests should allow sufficient time to walk from parking areas, pass through gate security, and be seated no later than 7:20 p.m. Facial coverings and family social distancing are required in the guest areas.
Security
Officers will conduct safety checks of all carry-in bags (handbags, purses, camera bags, etc.). Illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, fireworks, signs on poles, or noisemakers are not allowed. Oversized bags, backpacks and duffle bags will not be permitted, nor will coolers with drinks, cans or bottles. CU will provide complimentary water to graduates and guests.
Drones
CU’s stadium lies in restricted airspace because of its proximity to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s helipad. The flying of drones is prohibited without Federal Aviation Administration approval.
Weather
In the event inclement weather postpones either ceremony, it will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Cameron Stadium.
Inclement weather announcements regarding the status of commencement will be made through the following media:
- KCCU Radio (Lawton-Fort Sill – 89.3 & 102.9, Wichita Falls – 88.7, Ardmore – 90.3, Altus – 90.1, Duncan – 89.3)
- KSWO (Channel 7, Lawton)
- KFDX (Channel 3, Wichita Falls)
- KAUZ (Channel 6, Wichita Falls)
- KFOR (Channel 4, OKC)
- KWTV (Channel 9, OKC)
- KOCO (Channel 5, OKC)
- Cameron University home page (www.cameron.edu)
- An email to all faculty and staff
- Voice message, text and email to all students (email will be sent to students’ Cameron University email account)
- Cameron University’s official Facebook page