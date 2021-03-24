Cameron University announced Tuesday that it will hold two 2021 Commencement ceremonies.
The ceremonies will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 7 and 8 in Cameron Stadium and will feature a commencement address from CU alumnus Lonny Morrison.
Students who completed coursework in December 2020 and May 2021, or who will complete requirements in July or December 2021, are eligible to participate in Commencement. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.
Students who are receiving degrees in the fields of business, education or psychology will participate in the May 7 ceremony. All other students will participate in the May 8 ceremony. The list of degrees to be conferred during each ceremony can be found at https://www.cameron.edu/commencement/when-do-i-walk.
Graduates planning to participate in either ceremony must register at https://www.cameron.edu/commencement/register-for-commencement. Registering for commencement allows the university to make appropriate arrangements to accommodate all graduates and as many guests as social distancing will allow into the stadium. Each graduate is guaranteed six guests.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, date-specific, color-coded wristbands will be required for graduates and guests to enter the stadium. Wristbands will be provided to graduates and their guests prior to the ceremony. Children under the age of 6 are not required to wear wristbands and do not count toward guest limitations.
Guests attending commencement are expected to comply with CDC guidelines and Cameron University regulations for COVID-19, including practicing physical distancing and using facial coverings. Children under age 6 are not required to wear masks, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Guests may practice social distancing by family groups. Graduates should also wear facial coverings, which may be removed when they cross the stage to accept their diploma covers and have photos taken.
Because seating will be limited, the university has made arrangements for the ceremony to be live streamed. Guests unable to be physically present in the stadium will be able to watch the ceremony on personal devices. The ceremony also will be archived on Cameron University’s YouTube channel, and commencement DVDs will be available for $7 (including shipping and handling) and can be ordered from KCCU-FM by calling (580) 581-2472.
In the event of inclement weather on either Friday or Saturday nights, that particular ceremony will be rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 9 in Cameron Stadium.