Cameron University and the University of Oklahoma have formed a partnership to increase the number of mechanical engineering courses offered at CU.
During the Summer 2021 semester, this collaboration allowed Cameron to offer one OU mechanical engineering course at the Lawton campus to five students who have already completed an Associate in Applied Science degree in Engineering at CU.
Future plans for this joint venture would allow the current five-student cohort to complete their third-year mechanical engineering requirements while remaining in Lawton during the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. The cohort would attend school full time, with half of their schedule comprised of two CU courses and the remaining half comprised of two OU courses offered via Zoom or other remote learning method.
If this partnership is successful, the ultimate goal is for the cohort to graduate in the Spring of 2023 with a degree in mechanical engineering from OU without ever leaving Lawton. This would be accomplished by offering the required fourth-year classes during the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters utilizing the same methods as the third-year classes.