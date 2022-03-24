Cameron University held a grand opening celebration Wednesday for a new coffee shop on campus.
The coffee shop has been in the works at the university for two years, with calls for a coffee shop to be opened on campus going back long before that. The name for the shop was chosen through a contest that was opened to all university faculty, staff, students and alumni.
Ronna Vanderslice, the university’s vice president of academic affairs, said that the contest to choose the name got a huge and unexpected response.
“We had over 500 names submitted for the coffee shop,” Vanderslice said. “Which is huge.”
Pam Germany, a Cameron alumna who graduated in 1971 with a degree in elementary education, chose the winning name for the shop.
Germany retired in 2008, after teaching in various schools in Southwest Oklahoma. She is a longtime member of the Cameron Alumni Association. She said she reads every news item released by Cameron, a fact that led to her entering the competition.
“I thought it was great to hear they were finally getting a coffee shop,” Germany said. “So, I decided to submit a couple names.”
At the ceremony, a black cloth hid the name of the shop, which was built at the front of the Cameron University Library. Students, faculty and members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce piled in to enjoy free samples of coffee and free scones.
Ole Kim, Cameron University’s mascot, pulled a lanyard to reveal the name, “Aggie Books and Brew.”
After the name was revealed, Samantha Gillespie, a Cameron student involved in the push for the coffee shop, spoke about what it means for the university to open a coffee shop.
“This is a great place for students to hang out and study,” Gillespie said. “For the Cameron University campus, this isn’t just a coffee shop, it’s progress.”