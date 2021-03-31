Anyone who is considering earning a master’s degree to become a school principal (which requires a minimum of one year experience as a classroom teacher) is invited to attend “CU Become a Principal,” a free, specialized virtual workshop presented by Cameron University’s Department of Education at 6 p.m. April 8.
“Transitioning from the classroom as a teacher to a leadership role as a principal brings new responsibilities,” says Jennifer Dennis, Dean, CU School of Graduate and Professional Studies. “A degree in educational leadership will prepare those who wish to move into administrative roles in the school system.”
The Master of Science in Educational Leadership degree program at Cameron University is a comprehensive program designed to prepare experienced educators to take on prominent leadership roles in P–12 school systems. The program will prepare students to be strong educational leaders and increase their capacity to cultivate leadership in others.
To register, go to https://www.cameron.edu/education/events. Registrants will receive a secure link to the presentation.
For more information, contact Tracy Price, Graduate/Transfer Admissions Counselor, at tprice@cameron.edu or call 580-581-6749.