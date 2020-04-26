Prospective students who are wondering how to pay for a Cameron University degree can schedule a virtual chat with a staff member from the Office of Financial Assistance to learn about financial aid opportunities and how to apply for them.
Virtual chats can be scheduled Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and at 3 p.m. by visiting https://www.cameron.edu/visit (please note that this web url must be used in its entirety – please do not omit https://) and selecting a date and time. Virtual meetings will take place over Zoom. After the meeting has been scheduled, the requesting individual will receive an emailed Zoom invitation for the session.
“Figuring out how to pay for college is one of the main concerns of prospective students, whether they are just graduating from high school or are in the workforce and want to add a college degree to their resume for professional purposes,” said Justin Streater, Director of Financial Assistance. “Here at Cameron, we are committed to identifying maximum financial aid opportunities for every person who dreams of earning a college degree. Although the application process is often perceived as intimidating, we are happy to provide advice, resources and assistance throughout a student’s collegiate experience.”