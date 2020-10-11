Cameron University is encouraging individuals who have earned some college credits to enroll in a degree completion program by hosting virtual Reach Higher: Reconnect sessions.
The sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 and from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 22. During the sessions, participants will learn about Cameron’s Organizational Leadership degree program and learn about financial assistance, admissions and enrollment. To register and receive a secure link for the sessions, go to https://www.cameron.edu/business/events/registration-for-reconnect-events.
“Cameron’s Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership degree program is ideal for working adults who want to complete a degree,” said Krystal Brue, chair of the Department of Business. “Classes are presented online in eight-week increments, allowing students to complete their coursework in a time that suits their personal schedule.”
The degree program offers options in business, criminal justice, sociology and technology.
The Reach Higher program is designed to help adults who have earned some college credit complete a degree while balancing family, work and financial obligations.
Reach Higher: RECONNECT is an initiative of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.