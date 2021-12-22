Full-time and reserve certified peace officers have the opportunity to earn three hours of mandatory continuing education credit at Cameron University’s upcoming CLEET workshop, “Disproportionate Minority Contact and Policing in Oklahoma.”
Catalogued by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET catalog number 21-3954), the workshop is scheduled from 8:30-noon Jan. 11, 2022, at the McCasland Ballroom in the McMahon Centennial Complex on the Cameron University campus in Lawton.
To register for the workshop, go to https://www.cameron.edu/social-sciences/events.
The training will be led by Paul Ketchum, assistant professor of Criminal Justice at the University of Oklahoma, and B. Mitchell Peck, associate professor of Sociology at the University of Oklahoma.
Ketchum is an expert on racial attitudes and the impact of race on the juvenile and criminal justice systems.
Peck specializes in the topic of inequality with a focus on how interactions between individuals and institutions create and maintain inequalities. He also has examined the role of race in the juvenile justice system.
Ketchum and Peck will present the results of their research into the level of contact between members of specific juvenile minority groups and Oklahoma law enforcement agencies. They will discuss the extent of that contact, how it impacts perceptions of police officers and the overall level of crime, and propose alternative strategies criminal justice professionals might pursue in the future.
The workshop is sponsored by the Cameron University Department of Social Sciences and the School of Graduate and Professional Studies.
For more information, email Lance Janda at lancej@cameron.edu or call (580) 581-2499 after Jan. 3, 2022.