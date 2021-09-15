Tiffany Smith has been named as Cameron University’s Director of Development.
Smith joined the university in September 2015 and was most recently assistant to the vice president for University Advancement, a position in which she developed hands-on familiarity with all aspects of the university’s fundraising mission, including the Cameron University Foundation. Smith steps into the role vacated by former director Julie Cunningham, who relocated out-of-state.
In her new role, Smith will plan and implement a variety of programs and projects that will engage donors and alumni and which will provide tangible benefits to the Cameron University Foundation, CU alumni and current students.
As an ambassador for Cameron University and the Cameron University Foundation, Smith will secure commitments from donors to assist with keeping the high value of a Cameron University degree, as well as partner with development peers to identify, cultivate, solicit and provide stewardship for donor and alumni giving. She will work with departments across campus to manage events and activities that will meet the needs of donors while at the same time supporting the strategic goals of the university.
A CU alumna, Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication in 2013 and is pursuing a Master of Arts degree in Nonprofit Leadership from Oklahoma City University. Prior to joining the Cameron staff, she served as a business product specialist at City National Bank, where she managed business banking relationships in addition to developing and executing solicitation strategies for business products and services.
Smith’s office is located at Cameron’s Center for Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurial Studies (CETES). She can be reached by phone at 580-581-2612 or via email at tismith@cameron.edu.