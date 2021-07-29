Cameron University has announced the names of faculty members who will take over as chairs in several academic departments.
Effective Aug. 1, .Muhammad Javed will assume the position of interim chair in the Department of Mathematical Sciences. Lt. Col. Peter Salfeety was appointed chair of the George D. Keathly Department of Military Science in June. Previously, Kyle Moore was named academic chair of the Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering.
In addition to taking the position of interim chair in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Javed will maintain his role as chair of the Department of Computing and Technology, which he has held since 2019.
Lt. Col. Peter Salfeety has more than 17 years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army, including three combat deployments. Prior to joining the CU faculty, Salfeety served as an instructor for the Field Artillery Captains Career Course at Fort Sill.
Since joining the CU faculty in August 2012, Kyle Moore has taught a variety of classes, including biochemistry, with emphasis on human metabolism and metabolic diseases, as well as general chemistry and descriptive chemistry with associated labs. His research interests include bioenergetics and membrane proteins.