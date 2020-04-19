Cameron University’s Master of Business Administration program has been ranked second on the Top 25 Affordable MBA Online Programs under $10,000 per year.
The listing was compiled by The Best Colleges online, a resource for information a bout the top online colleges and degree programs.
Best Colleges Online examined 70 colleges and universities listed by reputable online sources, such as the Center for Educational Statistics College Navigator, that offered affordable online MBA programs costing less than $10,000 per year. The top 25 programs were determined by using the following criteria: regional or national accreditation, full- or part-time online completion pathways, program and/or school rankings with U.S. News and World Report, and graduate tuition/fees less than $10,000 per year. The top 25 online MBA programs were then ranked according to raw affordability.
Cameron University offers a flexible MBA that can be completed either online or via a hybrid learning format. Enrolled students take core classes like Contemporary Marketing Problems, Applied Business Statistics, and Accounting for Management. Nine credit hours of elective courses are also required; options include Current Issues in HR Management, Advance Stock/Bond Analysis, and Issues in Small Business.
To learn more about Cameron’s MBA program, email business@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2842. Admission criteria for the program can be found at https://www.cameron.edu/business/degree-programs by clicking on Master of Business Administration.
Enrollment is open for the Summer and Fall 2020 semesters. To apply for the MBA program, go to https://www.cameron.edu/admissions and click on “Application.”
Cameron University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and its online MBA program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. U.S. News & World Report has ranked Cameron’s program among the top 200 online MBA degree programs in the nation.