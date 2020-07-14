In preparation for a successful start to the Fall 2020 semester at Cameron University, the following operational change will begin on Monday, August 3, 2020: Properly worn masks, face coverings or face shields will be required of everyone within all university facilities and on all university properties when and where social distancing of six or more feet is not assured.
