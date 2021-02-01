Housing rates for the Fall 2021 semester at Cameron University will remain unchanged from the current year, and students also will see reductions or eliminations of some academic service and parking fees.
Meal plans will increase slightly, as will a fee for the campus wellness center, Cameron officials said, after the new rates were approved last week by the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State.
Regents endorsed the elimination of Cameron’s interactive video fee and a reduction in the online course fee from $50 to $40 per credit hour. Changes to technology, in addition to the increased volume of students taking online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic, made the changes possible, said Cameron President John McArthur. Final approval of the fees will be considered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education when the board meets this spring.
In addition, the university will not charge students a parking permit fee this fall, although students still must register their vehicles for security purposes. Non-residential students currently pay $30 per semester or $50 per year for permits, while those who live on-campus are allowed to park free at residence halls. With the change, CU students will receive one free parking pass and may purchase additional passes for $50 per year.
Regents also endorsed a change in the fee that gives students access to the campus wellness center, increasing it from $35 per semester to $50. The center provides students on the Lawton campus with access to short-term physical and mental health care. The change resulted from increased expenses, expanded services and heavier demand related to the pandemic, Cameron officials said.
Housing rates for the 2021-2022 academic year in Shepler Center residence halls and Cameron Village apartments will remain the same in the coming academic year, with plans starting at $1,155 per semester. Semester rates include unlimited laundry, cable television and internet, as well as membership in the Residence Hall Association.
Residential meal plans for 2021-2022 were increased 4 percent, and will start at $1,150 per semester. Although Cameron’s cost to provide food service increases between 2 and 8 percent each year, this is only the second time in the past five years it has increased the cost of student meal plans, officials said.
Students who live on campus are required to have a meal plan, but plans also are available for commuter students and start at $72 per semester. All plans have a variety of options to meet individual needs.
Cameron officials say the average rate for room and board at Cameron University during the 2021-2022 academic year is almost 56 percent below the national average of $11,620 for public four-year institutions, as reported by the National Center for Educational Statistics. Cameron students continue to pay less than most students at comparable universities in the state and significantly less than the national average, they said.
“Cameron is firmly committed to keeping a college education reasonably priced, and that includes our students who live on campus,” McArthur said. “Cameron is already the most affordable option in Oklahoma for anyone pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree. The changes approved today (Thursday) by our regents only improve that value.”