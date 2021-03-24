Cameron University’s George D. Keathley Department of Military Science presented awards and scholarships to members of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s Army ROTC Unit, during a recent ceremony.
The Comanche Battalion annually recognizes cadets for meritorious performance in the areas of military science, academics, physical fitness, personal achievement and leadership. Awards are sponsored by the Department of the Army, national and local societies, organizations, businesses and private individuals.
Larry Bassett was honored as Distinguished Military Graduate, which recognizes cadets in the top 20 percent of national accessions.
Bassett received the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Industry Award, presented annually to an outstanding Senior Cadet who has greatly contributed to the missions of Cameron University and the George D. Keathley Department of Military Science through outstanding professionalism and dedication to duty.
Taron Epps is the recipient of The Association of the United States Army Award, presented to a third-year cadet who demonstrates academic excellence and contributes to advancing the standards of the George D. Keathley Department of Military Science.
The Association of the United States Army Chief Military History Award is presented to a fourth-year cadet who is in the top 10 percent of the class in ROTC grades and in the top 25 percent of the class in general academic grades. Andrew Ortelli received the award.
The National Sojourners Award is presented to an outstanding second or third-year cadet who demonstrates and encourages the ideals of Americanism within the corps of cadets and potential for outstanding leadership. The recipient is Joel Vann.
The General Society of the War of 1812 Award is presented to a second-year cadet who is in good academic standing and who demonstrates high moral character. Tyler Norris received this award.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Award was presented to Artaya Climes. The award recognizes a fourth-year cadet who is in the top 25 percent of cadets in ROTC and academic subjects and who demonstrates loyalty, patriotism, dependability, good character, military discipline, and leadership ability.
The Southwest Oklahoma Military Officers’ Association of American Award, recognizing outstanding third-year cadets who demonstrate character and leadership, was presented to Eduardo Lopez.
Jornell Whigham received the Military Order of the Purple Heart Leadership Medal Award, which recognizes a third-year cadet who holds a leadership position within the cadet corps, attains at least a 3.0-grade point average in all subjects and is active in both university and community affairs.
The Military Order of the World Wars Award, which recognizes first, second and third-year cadets who intend to continue with the ROTC program with the intention of becoming officers, was presented to Matthew Barrier, Moises Jaime and Nathan Weston.
Atrevelle Gilmore received the National Defense Industrial Association Award, presented to a cadet who demonstrates high moral character and shows a high degree of excellence in military history.
Artaya Climes was honored with the National Society of the United States Daughters of the War of 1812 Award. The award is presented to a second-year cadet who demonstrates high moral character and shows a high degree of excellence in military history.
The Reserve Officer’s Association Award is presented to cadets who demonstrate outstanding competence in the Arts and Sciences of National Defense. This year’s recipients are Maxwell Eziokwu, Jonathan Gallo and Shane Lord.
The Sons of the American Revolution Award was presented to Shinta Brown. The award recognizes a first-year cadet who demonstrates a high degree of merit with respect to leadership qualities in military bearing and excellence in ROTC studies and activities.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Award is presented to a third or fourth-year cadet who shows exceptional potential in military leadership. Jornell Whigham received this award.
The United States Automobile Association Spirit Award was presented to Shane Lord. The award honors a third-year cadet who best displays the traits and characteristics that embody the spirit of service to others.
The Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award is presented to a cadet who has demonstrated academic excellence and has contributed most among cadets to encourage and demonstrate patriotism by deeds or conduct during participation in extracurricular activities for community projects. The recipient is Todd Sellars.
Samuel Smith received the Special Forces Association Award of Excellence, presented to cadets who distinguish themselves in scholastic excellence and military proficiency, in keeping with the traditions and ideals of the U.S. Army Special Forces.
The American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award, presented to cadets who have demonstrated outstanding qualities of academic excellence, was bestowed upon Chidimma Eziokwu and Todd Sellers.
Andrew Ortelli and Armon Martin received the American Legion General Military Excellence Award, presented to cadets who have demonstrated outstanding qualities in military leadership, discipline, character and citizenship.
Chidimma Eziokwu and Larry Bassett received the George Charlson Alumni ASU Award.
Recipients of the Arch Lorentzen Grant were John Ausdemore and Nicholas Gunnarschja. The award is made possible by the Archie and Sue Lorentzen Educational Endowment Fund at the Air Warrior Courage Foundation and recognizes academic excellence.
The Bill and Betty Burgess Memorial Endowed Scholarship is awarded to a descendant of an NCO or currently served in the U.S. Armed Forces as an NCO or has indicated an intent to join the U.S. military by being a member of the CU ROTC program and possess a GPA of 3.0 This year’s recipient is Todd Sellars.
The Field Artillery Award is made possible by the Artillery Officer Candidate School Endowed Scholarship in Leadership, established by the Artillery OCS Alumni organization. The recipient is Cody Sheppard.