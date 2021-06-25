Tuition and mandatory fees at Cameron University will remain the same for the 2021-2022 academic year after action taken Thursday.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved keeping the same rate schedule as the previous three years.
On Tuesday, the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University — the university’s governing board — approved Cameron’s $45,321,389 operating budget for 2021-2022, along with the proposed tuition and fees. Three-fourths of the operating budget is earmarked for student instruction, academic support, student scholarships and tuition waivers, and student services during the upcoming academic year.
“Cameron University remains committed to improving the affordability of a university experience while continuing to provide outstanding learning opportunities,” said CU president John McArthur. “That is why I’m happy to report that, for a fourth consecutive year, Cameron’s tuition and mandatory fees will remain unchanged for undergraduate and graduate students.”
In addition to maintaining the current tuition and fees, the university eliminated academic services fees for interactive television courses, eliminated parking fees for 2021-2022, and reduced its $50 per credit hour fee for online courses to $40 per credit hour. In addition, students who hold campus work study positions will see their minimum wage increase to $9 per hour.
CU’s Student Wellness Center fee will increase from $35 to $50 per semester to provide students with expanded access to resources for physical and mental healthcare.
Students who live on campus will see their room rates remain the same for the 2021-2022 academic year, while meal plans will increase by only 4 percent to cover increased food costs.
By holding the line on tuition, Cameron hopes to lessen the impact of financial uncertainties facing those who plan to start or resume work toward college degrees as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. CU was assisted in its effort by increased state support and by federal stimulus funds, according to a press release.
Cameron’s administrative expenses are budgeted at 10.4 percent of all expenses, well below the administrative cost guideline of 13 percent for regional universities established by State Regents. CU continues its commitment to maximizing the portion of the budget allocated to instruction, academic support, student services, and student scholarships while minimizing the portion of the budget used by administrative departments, according to a press release.
Initiatives that will be supported by the budget are closely aligned with the university’s core values and goals from “Plan 2023: Ambitious Goals for Growth, Innovation and Engagement,” Cameron’s current five-year strategic plan. Actions and initiatives to advance those goals for 2021-2022 include opening a Student Enrichment Center to provide supplemental advising, financial literacy counseling, career mentoring and internship placement; continuing to recruit and retain highly qualified faculty and staff committed to advancing the university’s mission; reopening the university as post-pandemic conditions allow; completing construction and renovation projects on CU’s Lawton and Duncan campuses; and expanding engineering opportunities for students and employers in Lawton.