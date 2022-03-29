Tim White is kneeling in a hole dug into the dirt across the street from Cameron University, holding up a handful of dirt.
His students are gathered around him, all FFA students who’ve opted to spend part of their day learning the basics of soil inspection. He hands a solid clump of the soil to a student, who presses down on the soil, a look of surprise on her face.
“You see how much effort it takes to press it,” White said. “That means the dirt is a very fine topsoil, with quite a bit of loam and silt.”
This little group is a sampling of the 55 students gathered in the field across from the university on a sunny Friday, all learning soil science not only under the supervision of their agriculture instructors, but also under the guidance of Alimamy Fornah, professor of agriculture at Cameron University.
The soil-sampling is part of a larger FFA Agriculture Interscholastic meet that was held at Cameron University on Friday, in which over 300 FFA students from across the state come to attend workshops, compete and prepare themselves for the state FFA competition on April 27.
It is also, according to Fornah, a great opportunity to reach prospective students for the Cameron University Agriculture and Earth Science program.
“It’s helpful for us, in terms of growing the department,” Fornah said. “In the intro, we tell them all about Cameron, and what we offer, and that it’s affordable for them, that they could graduate without any debt.”
The interscholastic meet includes events in a variety of categories, including livestock judging, soil sampling, agribusiness and agricultural communications.
Maddie Muller, an Eisenhower High School junior and longtime FFA member, wants to study agricultural communication after graduation. To that end, she stuck to events at the meet that related to ag communication, including a workshop wherein she was given different agriculture related advertising photos, and asked to pick the best. Muller said she attends similar events often, though not usually so nearby.
“Ag is something I grew up around, and I always love competing,” Muller said. “It’s nice to get to do something so close to home.”
Each team of attendees has a team leader, mostly students at Cameron University. One of theses students, Colby Gilpin, said that he’s seen a lot of growth in the agriculture program at Cameron.
“It was really not doing well for a while,” Gilpin said. “It’s grown a lot in the last few years. We hope events like this will help it grow more.”
Phil Hamilton coordinated the interscholastic meet this year, his first time doing so. As overseer to the 350 students attending, he got to see a wide variety of Oklahoma FFA membership. He was impressed with what he saw.
“We had a lot of very cooperative students,” Hamilton said. “Very bright and eager to learn. This event gives them a chance to see the university, and what we offer.”