Members of the Cameron University forensics team earned awards at the Border Wars speech and debate tournament, hosted in a virtual format by Kansas Wesleyan University.
Aggie debaters Sacred Martinez, a junior biology major from Lawton, and Dylan Griggs, a junior computer science major from Lawton, led the team to third place in the overall debate category. Martinez was named second finalist in IPDA debate as well as taking second place for IPDA speaker. Griggs earned the fourth place IPDA speaker award.
Micah Elroy, a junior biology major from Duncan, represented the Aggies in the interpretative categories. He placed second in prose and third in poetry.