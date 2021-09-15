The Cameron University engineering program, which offers the only engineering degree in southwest Oklahoma, has received a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.
The donation has been used to provide scholarships to Cameron students who are pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree in Engineering.
“Thanks to the Arvest Foundation, we have been able to provide scholarships to seven engineering students,” said Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President for University Advancement.
President and CEO of Arvest Bank David Madigan presented the donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. As a trustee of the FIRES Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority, Madigan understands the increasing need for engineers in southwest Oklahoma and the role that Cameron University plays in providing qualified job candidates in that field. FISTA works to attract defense contractors, high-technology industry, and innovative businesses with capabilities to directly support various units at Fort Sill’s FIRES Center of Excellence. Providing a pipeline of job-ready, degree-holding university graduates is an integral part of FISTA’s ability to do so.
“We are proud the Arvest Foundation shares our passion for Cameron University and understands the need for engineers in southwest Oklahoma,” Madigan said. “Being a military community means there are great opportunities for graduates of Cameron’s program. It’s important we keep those talented graduates here to help us continue to grow our region in many different ways.”
Two sophomore students, who are on track to complete the requirements for the A.A.S. degree in Engineering in May 2022, and five freshmen students were selected as scholarship recipients.
Erycka Pretorius, from Jones, has selected the Environmental Engineering concentration of CU’s A.A.S. degree. She plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering at Oklahoma State University.
Clement Carre, a cross-country athlete from Caussade, France, is pursing the Mechanical Engineering concentration.
Freshmen receiving the scholarship are Josh Farris, Walters; Jonathan Fetzer, Lawton; Quinton Mendes, Lawton; Payton Mindeman, Apache; and Leighton Roach, Cache.
Since its launch in 2014, CU’s engineering program has produced 54 graduates and expects to add 10 more to that list in May 2022. After completing the A.A.S. at Cameron, engineering graduates most often enroll at Oklahoma State University or the University of Oklahoma to complete a bachelor’s degree.
CU engineering alumni have remained in state for employment and are located throughout southwest Oklahoma at companies including Altus Air Force Base, Goodyear, Henniges Automotive, HIS Sensing, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and Republic Paperboard. Additional alumni have found careers in the Oklahoma City metro area at companies such as Boeing, Cameron Measurements, Leidos and OG&E.