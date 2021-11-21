Cameron University will be closed Wednesday through Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
No classes will be held during this time and administrative offices will be closed. Classes resume and offices re-open for normal business hours on Nov. 29.
The Cameron University Library also will be closed Wednesday through Friday and will re-open with normal business hours on Saturday.
The Aggie Rec Center will be closed on Thursday. Hours for Monday through Wednesday and Friday will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on Nov. 28 will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Normal hours will resume on Nov. 29.