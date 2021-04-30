Cameron University celebrated Earth Day with members of the Lawton Northeast On-Line Branch Lions Club, who donated an Eastern Redbud to the university.
This marks the 12th consecutive year the group has donated a tree to Cameron. The tree was planted on the north side of Aggie Gym.
“Every spring, the Aggie Gym is flanked by colorful redbuds donated by the Lawton Northeast On-Line Branch Lions Club,” said Albert Johnson Jr., vice president for University Advancement. “Many if not most of the club members have ties to Cameron, and we truly appreciate their continuing efforts to beautify our Lawton campus.”
The members of the Lawton Northeast On-Line Branch Lions Club donated two Red Oaks to Cameron in 2009. Beginning in 2010, they have contributed Eastern Redbuds, which have been planted around Aggie Gym.