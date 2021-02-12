Due to hazardous weather expected to impact the region, Cameron University’s Lawton and Duncan campuses will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Offices will be closed and instruction in all course formats will be cancelled. Each faculty member will inform students in each class about specific alternative arrangements.
Multimedia
Most Popular
Articles
- Law on the lookout for Lawton man accused of peculiar plot
- Cache man accused of beating wife with gun, threatening her and dogs
- Body found behind apartments
- 2 years in prison for Lawton man's plea to 2019 shooting in MC club initiation
- Cops crack down on Lawton prostitution
- Lawton police probe woman's 'revenge porn' claims
- A day to plunge into 'Parkie Life'
- Saturday morning shooting leaves Lawton man dead
- Swinging, swearing precede Lawton woman's arrest
- Duncan teen accused of shooting romantic rival