Cameron University’s Iota Sigma chapter of the Delta Mu Delta (DMD) International Honor Society in Business welcome 13 new members this spring.
Delta Mu Delta recognizes and encourages academic excellence to create a DMD community that fosters the well-being of its individual members and the business community through lifetime membership. Greg Treadwell serves as faculty adviser to the chapter.
Spring 2021 inductees are listed by hometown.
Comanche: Kevin Womack
De Leon, Texas: Jordan Hardin
Duncan: Desiree Miller, Felica L. Ruiz, Jeromy Samples, Colton Williams
Elgin: Morgan Magness
Geronimo: Melissa Weidow
Lawton/Fort Sill: Melody Brown, Chase Lucy, Robyn Nottingham, Brenda Weber
McKinney, Texas: Jasmin Campas
The Iota Sigma chapter was installed at Cameron in March 2001. Membership is by invitation only for business students. Undergraduate students are required to have completed at least half of the course work required for a bachelor’s degree and be in the top 20 percent of their class. Graduate students are required to have completed at least half of the course work required for the master’s degree and be in the top 20 percent of their class.