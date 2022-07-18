Cameron University's $45.6 million budget for the coming fiscal year is possible because of some increased revenue from the State of Oklahoma and from students.
The university is setting up for the 2022-2023 academic year that begins in August when students return to campus for the fall semester, and continues to evolve from restrictions and other limitations that were put into place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes increases in the university's two largest funding sources: $22,843,007 from student tuition and fees, and $17,152,826 from state appropriations.
State appropriations (which include the state budget allocation and a $259,028 STEM workforce allocation) are up 1.7 percent over what Cameron received a year ago.
"It's always nice to use the plus key on the calculator," said Cameron President John McArthur, of funding increases.
In addition, the university still has $1.648 million in CARES Act funding that university officials will use to support the budget, coupled with a little over $1 million from insurance reserves and indirect cost usage that also can be used for students. The university also has adjusted tuition for students, raising tuition on most students for the first time in five years while also lessening mandatory fees and bringing down the cost of attending classes online.
The net result: Cameron has little less pressure on its pocketbook.
That doesn't mean the university isn't watching its bottom line. McArthur said university officials continue to monitor expenditures, which are continuing to increase for the same reason they are increasing for entities across the nation: things cost more. That's part of the reason Cameron leaders have enacted some changes keyed toward students, especially those who commute.
McArthur said those commuters will continue to benefit from a change previously enacted: Offering classes on Monday and Wednesday, or Tuesday and Thursday, rather than three days a week.
"It's saves the student a drive to campus," he said, adding rural students also will benefit from decisions to reduce or eliminate on-lines so such classes are more viable and similar in cost to in-person classes.
The university also continues to look at enrollment, to ensure those who will benefit from Cameron have a chance to attend.
Today's enrollment is a mixed bag. Graduate enrollment is "fantastic," McArthur said, citing a 20 percent increase over last year among students seeking degrees beyond their undergraduate years. There is an increased in MBAs and degrees in behavioral sciences, something McArthur said appears to be influenced by aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concurrent enrollment — high school students taking college-level classes while still in high school — continues to increase. Cameron has 400 high school seniors enrolled in concurrent classes, making Cameron "the largest high school in the state," in terms of the number of seniors, McArthur said.
Enrollment is stagnant among the "in-betweens," students who fall between the graduate and concurrent levels. McArthur said where many students would have been full-time in past years, they now are part-time because they are trying to balance college with other obligations.
The university did see a reduction in the number of international students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend that continues today for several reasons, including the fact it now is more difficult to enter the U.S. Despite that, the university has seen a slight upturn in international students and the university will continue to recruit there.
But, the primary recruitment effort will remain focused on graduating seniors from high schools in the region.
"We'd like to see an increase in regional students," he said.
Cameron is continuing to court students in other ways. For the 50 percent of Cameron students who qualify for some type of financial aid, the good news is Cameron will be increasing fee waivers and scholarships. The federal government also has increased Pell Grant funding and for qualified Cameron students, the good news is the increase is more than Cameron's tuition increase.
On the faculty side of the equation, McArthur said there are no plans to layoff faculty or staff, despite a plan being considered by at least one other university.
"Our plan is: Always adjust around students, the people we serve," he said, adding campus administrators continue to monitor staffing levels. "We have a fair number of vacancies."
Changes in personnel would be based on shifting people to areas they need to be, to best serve student need, he said, adding that if reductions were necessary, they would be done through attrition.