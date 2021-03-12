Priority registration for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters at Cameron University begins on March 23.
On that day, graduate students, seniors and honors program students can officially register for classes. Priority registration continues on March 24 for juniors, March 25 for sophomores and March 26 for freshmen.
All students may register for courses beginning March 29. A listing of courses available for each semester can be accessed through the student’s Aggie Access account as well as on the Cameron University website at http://www.cameron.edu/info/schedules.
Students who have already been admitted and who are degree seeking should utilize DegreeWorks to determine what classes are needed for degree completion, as well as meet with their designated academic advisors. First-time students and new transfer students at the Lawton campus should contact the Academic Advising Center at 580-581-6741 to schedule an appointment. Students attending CU-Duncan should call 580-581-5950 for assistance with course registration.
All other degree-seeking students needing help with course selection should visit their AggieAccess account to identify their academic advisor. If students know the courses needed for the summer and/or fall semester and have a valid PIN, they can register online on the appropriate date. All non-degree-seeking students should visit the Registrar’s Office to register for classes.
Ideally, students who wish to complete a bachelor’s degree in four years should complete 30 credit hours per year.
Cameron University offers many enrollment options that allow students to complete their degrees while working full-time or raising a family. Learn more by calling the Welcome Center at 580-581-2987 to schedule a visit to campus.
Summer 2021 classes begin on May 27 and classes for the Fall 2021 semester begin on Aug. 16.