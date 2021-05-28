Cameron University has announced that Scott Schneider will become its next Vice President for Business and Finance.
The hiring was approved Thursday by the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University. Schneider comes to CU from Missouri State University-West Plains where he serves as director of business and support services.
“Scott Schneider brings a wonderful array of management and financial experiences from the private sector and from higher education,” said Cameron President John McArthur. “I look forward to working with him to continue our commitment to providing a great educational value for our students.”
Schneider’s current duties on Missouri State’s West Plains campus align closely with the responsibilities he will have at Cameron. At West Plains, he manages fiscal operations, human resources, procurement, and custodial operations, all of which fall under CU’s Business and Finance area. In addition, he has experience with property acquisition, buildings and grounds maintenance, grant writing, compliance issues and campus safety.
“I am excited about becoming part of the Cameron team,” Schneider said. “While visiting campus, everyone was willing to help me with anything I needed. Experiencing this environment gave me great insight into how students are welcomed into the Aggie family. Feeling that sense of belonging made me feel right at home.”
Schneider holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Rolla and earned his master’s in business administration from Missouri State. He received his Doctor of Education degree from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in 2019.
Schneider served as an online classroom instructor for the West Plains campus prior to becoming its Director of Business and Support Services. His varied career includes deployment in Operation Desert Storm as a member of the Army National Guard and work as a geologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and in the private sector.