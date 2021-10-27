It’s time to nominate noteworthy CU alumni and faculty members for the annual Cameron University Alumni Association’s highest honors: the Distinguished Alumni Award, Outstanding Young Alumni Award and Faculty Hall of Fame.
Students, graduates and friends of the university can submit online nominations to the Office of Alumni Relations until Dec. 1. Nomination forms can be found at http://www.cameron.edu/alumni by clicking on “Alumni Awards.” Listings of previous recipients of the awards can also be found on the website. For more information, contact the Office of Alumni Relations at 580-581-2988.
Faculty and students from the Cameron State School of Agriculture (1908-1927), Cameron State Agricultural College (1927-1971), Cameron College (1971-1974) or Cameron University (1974-present) are eligible to be nominated. The awards will be presented during Cameron’s annual Homecoming Weekend festivities in February 2022.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to Cameron alumni who are 40 years of age or older as of the nomination deadline. The Outstanding Young Alumni Award is presented to Cameron alumni who are 39 years of age or younger as of the nomination deadline. Alumni who attended but did not graduate from Cameron may be considered at the discretion of the Distinguished Alumni/Outstanding Young Alumni Awards Committee.
The awards will be presented to alumni who have made significant contributions to society and whose accomplishments and careers have brought credit to Cameron in one or more of the following areas: by distinguishing themselves in their careers, in service to their community, or through continued support of Cameron University. Up to two awards within each category may be presented annually. Posthumous nominations will be considered.
The Faculty Hall of Fame Award is presented to current or retired Cameron faculty who have taught a minimum of five years at Cameron. This award recognizes teaching effectiveness, positive impact on student lives, involvement at Cameron outside of the classroom and/or involvement in the community. Up to two awards may be presented annually.