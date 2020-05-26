Cameron University has received approval from its governing board to offer seven more existing degree programs via electronic delivery in addition to their current face-to-face and/or hybrid delivery methods.
The degree programs approved for electronic delivery are the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Sports and Exercise Science, the Associate in Applied Science (AAS) in Criminal Justice, the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Criminal Justice, the Associate in Science (AS) in Business, the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Business Administration, the Master of Education (MEd) in Reading, and the Master of Science (MS) in Behavioral Sciences (general psychology track).
“Before requesting approval to offer any degree program online, we carefully evaluate each course to ensure that academic quality and outcomes are maintained,” said Ronna Vanderslice, vice president for Academic Affairs. “Our outstanding faculty members are committed to providing first-class instruction no matter how a course is delivered.”
All course and degree program components adhere to OSRHE’s Distance Education and Traditional Off-Campus Courses and Programs policy.
Four of the degree programs — the AAS and the BS in Criminal Justice, the BBA with specialization in Business Administration, and the AS in Business — previously offered electronic delivery of 98 percent of each program’s requirements.
“Converting the remaining 2 percent of requirements for these four degree programs was a natural progression,” Vanderslice said.
Previously, 55 percent of the course requirements for the MEd in Reading degree program was available via electronic delivery, while coursework for the BS in Sports and Exercise Science degree program and the MS in Behavioral Sciences degree program were only available through face-to-face and hybrid instruction. All coursework for those programs is now available online.
“When identifying degree programs for electronic delivery — no matter what percentage is offered online — we evaluate the student demand for each program,” Vanderslice said. “We continue to see an increasing trend in students selecting courses via electronic delivery, whether it be general education classes, electives, or degree program requirements. We have experienced increased enrollment in online classes over the past two years. Since moving all coursework to some form of virtual instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have found that our students and faculty members have grown increasingly comfortable with this type of course delivery.”
While CU offers 12 degree programs entirely online, local students can still meet face-to-face with instructors as needed.
“One-on-one meetings between students and faculty members are strongly encouraged even as students take online classes,” Vanderslice said. “Cameron prides itself on its small faculty-to-student ratio, and we see a direct link between faculty/student interaction and learning outcomes.”
Employer demand for jobs related to each of these degree programs is expected to grow over the next five years or more, according to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Traditional and non-traditional students wanting to learn more about Cameron University and how to enroll in degree programs that are offered electronically should call the Office of Admission at 580-581-2289.