The Cameron University Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering is now accepting applications for the Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy for middle school girls.
The Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy will provide middle school girls with an intensive engineering, mathematics and science experience during which the students will learn principles of aerospace, mechanics and rocket design while utilizing equipment that the student will not likely find in a middle school setting.
Participants will build model airplanes and model rockets and then test their range and altitude using laser distance finders. A rocket build and launch competition will enable students to utilize the concepts learned in mechanics as they design and build the components of the rocket and determine the most effective launch mechanisms. They will use principles of applied mathematics in each activity.
The academy is supported by funding from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission as well as the Cameron University Foundation’s Clarence E. Page Endowed Chair and the Trent Patton Endowed Lectureship.
The camp takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day June 5-7. There is no cost to attend. To learn more or to apply for the academy, contact Dr. Ann Nalley, 581-2889 or annn@cameron.edu or the Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering at 580-581-2246. Space is limited, so interested parties are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible.