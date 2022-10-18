Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center will present its second Meet the Candidates: Election 2022 public forum on Tuesday.
The session, set to begin at 4 p.m. in the Mary Lou and W. Carey Johnson Auditorium in Cynthia S. Ross Hall on Cameron’s west side of campus, will present candidates from six state races. The forum is open to the public.
Candidates who accepted invitations to participate include: Lieutenant governor: Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard, Chris Powell; state treasurer: Charles DeCoune, Gregory J. Sadler; labor commissioner: Will Daugherty; corporation commissioner: Margaret Warigia Bowman; House of Representatives, District 63: Incumbent Trey Caldwell; and House of Representatives, District 64: Zachary A. Walls.
Those who are unable to attend in person may view the event on Zoom. To receive a secure Zoom link, please email syeda@cameron.edu.