Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center will present its second Meet the Candidates: Election 2022 public forum on Tuesday.

The session, set to begin at 4 p.m. in the Mary Lou and W. Carey Johnson Auditorium in Cynthia S. Ross Hall on Cameron’s west side of campus, will present candidates from six state races. The forum is open to the public.

