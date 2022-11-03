To paraphrase an old commercial: Doreen Thomas knows Cameron University Student Support Services Center works, because she’s a client.

Or, she was decades ago when she was a Cameron student looking for some help with her classes. She stayed because of the support the program offered to its target audience of first-generation and at-risk students who needed help in the areas that others may take for granted, but also things that could make the difference between dropping out or earning a degree.

