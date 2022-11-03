To paraphrase an old commercial: Doreen Thomas knows Cameron University Student Support Services Center works, because she’s a client.
Or, she was decades ago when she was a Cameron student looking for some help with her classes. She stayed because of the support the program offered to its target audience of first-generation and at-risk students who needed help in the areas that others may take for granted, but also things that could make the difference between dropping out or earning a degree.
It’s the same support Cameron’s Student Support Services has been providing for 35 years, and one that Thomas has been proud to be involved with for 25 years, including today’s job as the center’s director. The center celebrated its 35 birthday in October in the traditional way — with cake — then kept on doing what it does best: meet the needs of students so they can stay in college.
Student Support Services stated goal is simple enough: offer the appropriate academic support to students who have academic need, are first generation in college, have an economic need or have disabilities. Thomas said it all boils down to one thing: what do you, as a student, need to ensure you earn your degree?
She said college tends to be a dramatic change for new students; among other things, they have to learn “how to juggle it all, plus study.” And, that is something Thomas and two of her staff members bring to the table.
“We are all first generation,” she said, of the fact they were the first in their families to go to college. “I understand why. Hey: we made it. So can you.”
The center’s most popular feature?
“Math lab: that’s a lot of it,” Thomas said, of one of the most common challenges students face.
But, math and writing labs both are important to students, she said, adding the writing lab also is well used (writing is an important component of a college classroom) and was one of the important components she needed as a student.
Thomas said three-quarters of Cameron students could qualify for help from Student Support Services and students come to the center in a variety of ways. The staff recruits, but they also see a lot of referrals — from faculty, from departments, from other students. The goal is to help 235 students by the end of the fiscal year, using funds provided by the federal government. That’s not to say there are only 235 students on Cameron who need help; it’s simply what they are funded for, she said.
Thomas said the center still is working to recover students who fell away when universities and colleges went to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, some of those students may not be aware they need help.
“They’re lost,” she said. “They have no idea what they need to do.”
The center’s goal is to provide what students need to overcome their obstacles and remain in college. The lab works because it provides one-on-one help, answering questions a student may be hesitant to ask in a classroom full of fellow students who all seem to “get it.”
“A lot are taking remedial classes in math,” Thomas said, of the need to provide a foundation in math so they can move into the courses required for a degree, adding even if students fail the first time, they have the foundation to make a second attempt.
Like her boss, administrative assistant Cheri Mannien doesn’t just work in the center. Mannien also is a student, using its resources as she works toward a degree.
“After I looked around, I knew this department was exactly what I needed,” Mannien said, of how she came to the center for help, but also elects to remain to ensure help is available to fellow students.
Like others, Mannien has taken advantage of the math tutoring lab, but she also cites the importance of the writing lab. But, the best advantage the center gives its students is providing all the resources they need in one stop. She said while the advantages are many, the major one is the support provided by advisors and tutors.
She said it may be the fact you need the teacher to explain something again, even after other students appear to “get it.” Repeating questions in the lab setting is more comfortable.
“You don’t feel foolish,” Mannien said, of questions that you ask for better understanding, but also questions students may not be comfortable asking in front of peers.