Cameron University students will help decide how many on-line versus in-person classes will be held on campus when the fall semester begins in August.
While the summer semester will be mostly virtual, Cameron President John McArthur said fall semester classes will be offered three ways: the traditional in-person classroom settings, individual online courses and a format that uses Zoom and similar technologies to meet online as a group. It’s a blending of techniques that has been used by some CU professors and other instructors for years, but digital classes took on a higher profile after Spring Break when education entities across Oklahoma suspended in-person classes for what turned out to be the balance of the spring semester.
The reason was COVID-19, and educators had about a week of preparation to convert to a format that allowed students to complete the spring semester. The same distancing learning format will be in place when Cameron’s summer students head back to classes June 1.
The goal in March, McArthur said at the time, was to avoid problems that might postpone a student’s graduation date. He said that goal was mostly achieved as the university handled problems converting in-person classes to a digital format so students — especially those looking at graduation — could continue their education.
The transition to a digital format was challenging, McArthur acknowledged, saying his staff had less than a week to transition from in-person classrooms (the majority of course offerings) to digital environments. That work meant transitioning more than 500 classes to either single person online courses or group settings that use conferencing techniques.
“Overall, the results were very good,” he said, adding some of the challenges highlighted issues the university will resolve over the summer before the fall semester begins.
One interesting problem: students who are used to doing everything on their mobile phones, which sometimes meant a less-than-desirable “classroom” setting. Those students had a more difficult time transitioning to an all digital class format, McArthur said.
Cameron administrators also say that digital format just isn’t possible for some settings, citing courses in disciplines such as chemistry, biology and health care. But, courses that must be done in-person will see a “dramatic decrease in class size” this summer, McArthur said.
That will hold true into the fall. While more students are expected to opt for in-person classes, McArthur said it won’t approach what Cameron typically sees. The fall ratio is 65 percent of students enrolled with in-person classes, 25 percent in online classes and 10 percent in interactive digital classrooms such as Zoom.
Cameron administrators won’t know the breakdown for fall 2020 until students finish enrolling.
“It will be by student preference,” McArthur said, explaining Cameron will offer courses in all three formats and as a course in one format fills up, another class in the same format will open up.
The end result: students will determine how many classes are offered in-person and how many are some form of digital. McArthur said he expects to see more digital enrollment, adding the end result may be a more even divide among the three formats because some students just don’t like digital classes and some instruction isn’t suitable to that format.
The university also will adjust how those in-person classes are conducted to conform to the social distancing guidelines that health care professionals say are important to control the spread of COVID-19.
Class sizes will be smaller to allow for social distancing and classes will be placed in sites Cameron typically rents or leases, such as the McCasland Ballroom and the CETES conference center. McArthur said Cameron already has a reputation for small class size — the average is 20 students —but larger rooms or smaller student counts will be necessary to ensure social distancing.
That’s also why lab work and other hands-on activities needed for science, agriculture and health care disciplines may have to be scattered across a longer time frame, allowing fewer students in a facility at one time.
“We’ll see,” McArthur said, explaining student demand will dictate university decisions.
Other changes are coming for fall 2020.
Dormitories and Cameron Village Apartments will be open, but students will see new rules. McArthur said dormitories will have fewer students in rooms and floors will be restricted to those who live on them. He called it a return to the past, when visitors were not allowed where students live; they were restricted to downstairs visiting areas.
“The dorm floor is your social group, your family,” he said, adding that despite the change, he still expects dorm rooms to be reserved by students.
Fall will bring other considerations.
In addition to the revenue downturn caused by businesses and activities shuttered by COVID-19, oil prices dropped dramatically, leaving the state short of money generated by the oil and gas industry. That drop in state revenues could mean changes in tuition and housing costs, depending on how much revenue Oklahoma loses and how deep the resulting cuts to higher education are.
“Thirty-seven percent of the cost of a student’s education is paid by taxpayers,” McArthur said, explaining state dollars allocated to Cameron determine what tuition will be; as state revenue lags, the probability of higher tuition increases.
Right now, higher education is looking at a 4 percent reduction in state allocations, but that cut could grow, depending on revenues. McArthur said he will announce the potential effect on tuition and student housing costs mid-summer, after the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents (Cameron’s governing board) approves recommendations.
Other changes McArthur expects in coming months is a difference in how his professors are recruited, saying there will be an emphasis on applicants who are comfortable with teaching with distance learning techniques. He also expects a difference in his students.
“We expect Cameron University’s student body to be more heavily comprised of Southwest Oklahomans,” he said, adding that doesn’t mean international students won’t be on campus — Cameron still welcomes students from around the world.
But, he thinks more students will remain closer to home in the coming school year, staying with the familiar and avoiding universities in large cities where COVID-19 was a bigger problem.