Room and board rates at Cameron University will increase for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The new rates — a 5 percent increase for housing and 10 percent for meals — were approved Thursday by the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University. In addition, regents recommended a reduction in Cameron’s online course fee for the new academic year, a decision which will be forwarded to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.
“In order to continue to provide a great student experience, maintain our residential properties and guarantee the quality of food services, our students who live on campus will experience slight increases in rates,” said Cameron President John McArthur. “Nonetheless, we remain committed to keeping the cost of a college degree affordable and will continue to examine our budgetary expenditures to identify cost-cutting measures.”
Housing rates in Shepler Center residence halls and Cameron Village apartments will increase by 5 percent, with plans starting at $1,215 per semester. Officials said the increase will address increased maintenance and utility costs, allowing Cameron to continue to provide a safe and educationally conducive living and learning environment. Semester rates include unlimited laundry, cable television and internet, and membership in the Residence Hall Association.
Residential meal plans will increase by 10 percent, starting at a low of $1,265 per semester. Officials said Cameron’s food service costs have increased between 2 percent and 8 percent a year in recent years, with the proposed increase “in direct and proportional response to increases in food costs while maintaining student access to quality food at times and locations convenient to them.” The increased rates will offset increased costs associated with the university’s food service contract, officials said.
Students who live on campus are required to have a meal plan, but plans also are available for commuter students for as low as $79 per semester. All plans have a variety of options to meet individual needs.
According to the College Board, the average cost of room and board at public four-year, in-state universities is $11,950, compared to $11,720 in 20-21. In Oklahoma, the average is $8,866, according to the Education Data Initiative. Cameron’s new room and board rates (Shepler double, with 8-flex plan, the lowest standard rate) are 49.5 percent lower than the national average and 31.9 percent lower than the Oklahoma average for public, four-year universities.
Regents also approved Cameron’s proposal to reduce its $40 online course fee to $20 per credit hour. Officials said many of the computer software, computer hardware and online services funded by the fee are currently available to all students. The action will more appropriately distribute course expenses among students using those services, officials said.