The Cameron Psychology Clinic (CPC), an educational facility that allows Cameron University graduate students pursing a Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences degree to undergo experiential learning, will begin seeing clients on Aug. 23.
Hours of operation for the fall semester will be from 3-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To schedule an appointment, call 580-581-3153 or email cpc@cameron.edu.
Clients have the option of meeting in-person or virtually via Zoom.
The clinic is located on the east side of campus at 258 SW 27th Street. Parking is available on Southwest 27th Street between A Avenue and B Avenue.
Opened in 2016, the CPC is a free clinic that serves community members who lack the resources to address their mental health needs in a safe and supervised environment. The clinic provides help for individuals, couples and families. Student-therapists working under the supervision of licensed therapists and counselors provide free direct mental health services. The population served by the Cameron Psychology Clinic are those without access to insurance due to high co-pays or deductibles, those who have maxed out their insurance benefits, and those whose insurances do not cover marital or family therapy.
Joanni Sailor, professor of psychology, serves as director of the clinic. She is a Licensed Marital and Family Therapist (LMFT) as well as an LMFT approved supervisor.
The CPC does not provide services for those with serious or long-term psychiatric disabilities, domestic violence/abuse and battering, suicidal concerns, drug and alcohol abuse or addiction treatment, psychiatric or medication evaluations, custody evaluations or testimony for court, psychological assessments or psychological testing.