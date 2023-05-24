Online learning and digital teaching becomes more important every day. Quality Matters is a global organization leading quality assurance in online learning environments, and Dr. Abbas Johari, a Cameron University professor in the Department of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, has now earned a certification as a Master Reviewer from that company.
Cameron University is one of the over 1,500 institutions worldwide who are member of Quality Matters, 28 of them in Oklahoma. 87 of CU’s online classes are QM-certified. There are 31 Master Reviewers in Oklahoma, and Dr. Johari is now one of them.