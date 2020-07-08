A savings account withdrawal and a larger-than-normal allocation from a campus supporter helped Cameron University make its budget this year without raising tuition and fees.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Educations signed off on Cameron’s 2020-2021 budget late last month, a major milestone in a year that started traditionally before taking a hard turn in March into the insanity of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus forced educational institutions across the state to adjust curriculum and activities with barely a week’s notice and planning, to keep students, faculty and staff safe through the spring semester and into summer.
Then, as education administrators began making plans for the 2020-2021 school year, the State of Oklahoma also analyzing its revenues for the coming year. The result: educational institutions faced new adjustments as officials realized smaller allocations were coming in state appropriations. For Cameron, that figure was $663,335 less in a major funding category (the $16.144 million in state appropriations is 37.2 percent of university revenues).
The largest portion of budget revenues ($17.8 million in a $45.1 million total budget) comes from tuition, with another $4.86 million in student fees. The total accounts for 52.3 percent of budget revenues, and Cameron President John McArthur is proud his university was able to forego increases in both categories for the third year. But, it took a combination of efforts to make it happen, including a $250,000 increase in support from the Cameron University Foundation, $1.5 million in federal stimulus funding from the CARES Act, and a $1.74 million withdrawal from Cameron’s $3.336 million reserve fund.
That, coupled with spending decisions such as not filling or delaying filling empty positions and a tight rein on spending, is allowing the university to go into the 2020-2021 year with a level of comfort.
McArthur said he and his administrators knew earlier this spring that budget cuts were coming (they ultimately totaled 3.9 percent). It wasn’t the first time in recent years that Cameron has seen its state appropriations cut. Cameron’s state funding has been cut in four of the last five years; only the 2019-2020 school year saw an increase, of $315,627.
Accounting for adjustments, expenditures for the new school year are about $900,000 less than they were for the school year that ended June 30.
Cameron is being helped in multiple ways, including the federal stimulus funding that is intended to help the university offset expenses related to COVID-19. McArthur said that CARES Act funding allocated to Cameron doesn’t include additional CARES funding that Cameron received specifically to help students. Those funds are targeted toward those who may be having trouble making ends meet because of the pandemic and may have had to surrender their educational opportunities as a result.
Students are making applications for those funds through a portal set up by the university, said CU Senior Director of Public Affairs Keith Mitchell.
McArthur also credits the Cameron University Foundation for providing additional funding to benefit students through scholarships and grants.
And, the university is helping itself. For example, Cameron has a “rainy day fund,” just as the State of Oklahoma does.
“This was a rainy day,” McArthur said, of issues and incidental costs that will have to be addressed in the coming school year.
Other decisions are helping the university trim costs, including one that will let some empty positions remain unfilled. McArthur said the balance is between maintaining the budget and “maintaining the intellectual capital” that the university needs for its students.
“At this point, there is a hiring freeze,” he said, explaining the return of some positions will depend on student enrollment in the fall semester.
He said the positions being refilled are those critical to Cameron’s mission, and the empty positions are “across the board.”
“We’re looking at every position,” he said, adding some may be frontline educational positions.
Decisions being made means the university still is able to keep the cost of enrolling in Cameron at roughly $7,000 a year. Undergraduate rates for the Fall 2020 semester will be $7,100 for commuting students (meaning, those who don’t live on campus), compared to $12,780 for students who live in Shepler Dormitory ($5,670 in housing costs) and $15,130 for those living in Cameron Village ($8,020 for housing costs).
“Cameron is the most affordable (university) in the State of Oklahoma,” McArthur said, of tuition rates and fees that have been recognized as cost effective by entities ranking colleges and universities.