Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.