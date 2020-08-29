A Cameron University junior received news Friday that she has 1,000 new blessings to count.
When DaLynna Wood received a check for $1,000 from Chapter President Zoe DuRant from the P.E.O. Chapter EB in Lawton, her eyes lit up and a seeming sigh of relief was heard. The grateful journalism student said it was going to help offset the cost of books for this semester.
As she continues her education and serves as the producer for the Cameron University newscast, Wood said college is expensive and every bit helps.
Wood was awarded an Oklahoma Projects Educational Grant. The grant is a partial, one half of which is named in honor of DeAnn Bohl, a past state P.E.O. president from Chapter EF in Grandfield.
DuRant called Wood a prime example of the type of student the philanthropic organization seeks to benefit.
P.E.O. is an organization that provided educational opportunities for women by offering scholarships, grants, and loans to help women enhance their lives through learning.
DuRant said the organization meets three times a year to discuss and possibly provide grants when applications have been submitted. She said that often, group members search out fitting candidates for the honor.