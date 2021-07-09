Cameron University is continuing to investigate Wednesday’s incident at the campus pond that sent a teen to the hospital.
“It has been less than 24 hours since the incident, so there’s not been nearly enough time to gather complete details,” said Keith Mitchell, senior director of public affairs for the university.
Responders retrieved the teen from McCasland Pond Wednesday afternoon. He’d been playing near the body of water with two friends, according to Mitchell. Witnesses said he stepped in and quickly disappeared into the murky water that reaches up to 7 feet deep in places.
When campus police arrived, a young man was in the pond searching for the teen, who was unable to swim and didn’t resurface. The youth was retrieved, and first responders performed CPR before loading him to an ambulance for transport to nearby Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Mitchell said the university has no information about the juvenile, including the medical status.
“That’s not our jurisdiction,” said Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
Mitchell said the university is moving forward with its inquiry into what happened.
“The university is investigating and will take appropriate action based on what we learn,” he said.
No signs or barriers warn visitors to stay out of the pond. Mitchell didn’t respond to an inquiry into whether precautions are being undertaken for future safeguards. On Wednesday, he asked people to use their heads.
“Swimming is not permitted at McCasland Pond,” he said, “so please don’t.”
Citing what the affected family is dealing with, Mitchell said the focus is on the teen.
“The most important thing for all of us at Cameron University is concern for the health and quick recovery of the juvenile,” he said. “Our prayers are with the family.”