With a little help from some friends, Cameron University took a bite of the homecoming spirit Saturday.
The Cameron Homecoming tailgate party at 12:30 p.m. outside Burch Hall on the northwestern part of the campus proved a great place to fill up and share in some camaraderie and fellowship. It served as a final event before the men and women’s basketball teams faced off against the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Jonna Turner, director of the CU Alumni Association’s alumni relations, said that was exactly as intended. If you first fill with food, fun will follow. But that doesn’t mean fun wasn’t being had before and during the fete.
“This will kind of kick off our ball games that start at 2 p.m.,” she said. “It caps off a weekend full of activities.”
Homecoming is an annual tradition of welcoming back former students while incorporating current students and the community into the fabric of the event. It also helps build strong bonds from former students that can cause a university to grow and thrive.
Turner said the alumni association has over 1,000 members and a board of 16 directors. Homecoming events help keep their connection to the college and community strong.
“A strong alumni base is essential to grow a university,” she said. “It makes Cameron better.”
While homecoming and tailgating are usually thought of as a perfect connection to football games, a homecoming is a special event no matter what season. Since Cameron retired its football program in the late-1980s, basketball has taken over as the school’s primary high-profile sport.
The one essential to a good tailgate is to have the grill going. Turner gave credit to Arvest Bank for bringing out their grills along with burgers and hot dogs for the event.
Marketing Assistant Kyle Vrska gave a yeoman’s effort with his spatula and tongs. With a flick of the wrist, a ready-for-the-heat side of the patty would make its flip to even out the cook.
Vrska said the bank’s grills are in demand for events. That means he’s been able to hone his skills.
“At this point, we’re kind of pros at this,” he said as another burger readied to be moved to a bun, wrapped in foil and taken to the feed line. In the end, more than 150 hamburgers and over 200 hot dogs would be ready to eat, he said.
“When Cameron called and asked us to do this there wasn’t even a question, we’ll be there, whatever you need us to do,” he said. “It’s real important to us, this relationship with Cameron University”
Well known regionally as a musician, Cameron senior Dani Carson performed atop a trailer stage for the diners. Her blend of classic country and pop songs made for sweet music to enjoy a good meal. Turner said it meant a lot that the young singer/songwriter took her time to come out and put on a show.
Carson said she was honored to be asked to perform at the event. Her interaction with the audience and their applause and smiles in return revealed the honor was shared.
Decked out in his camouflage fatigues, Master Sgt. Jeff Leslie sat under a canopy with his members of the color guard from the Military Science Department. They were enjoying the offering of food and a little bit of light-hearted conversation before making their way over to Aggie Gym to present the colors before game time. Earlier, they had been at the 5K run to kick off the day.
Of homecoming, Leslie, an Ardmore native, said it is an important thing that bonds the community and all the different school departments with Cameron.
“It’s important to the town of Lawton, important for all the departments on campus,” he said. “The Military Science Department is supporting the university to its fullest.”
As he piled the fixins onto his hamburger, Elija Zadoka knew what he wanted. That’s part of why he was on campus Saturday.
An Eisenhower High School senior who is part of the Upward Bound program, Zadoka is sure that at next year’s homecoming he’ll be in attendance again, but this time in a different role.
“I do,” he answered when asked if he planned on attending Cameron in the future.
As Carson finished her rendition of the song “Little Rock,” the fluidity of a passing moment made itself clear. Following her graduation walk in May, the many younger faces chowing down on the day’s delights will be making their first steps onto campus as students. Time waits for no man or woman.
“There’s some Reba McEntire,” she said. “Some of y’all might be too young to remember that.”
